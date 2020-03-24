Burlington City Council votes unanimously to allocate $1 million

The Burlington City Council voted unanimously to approve an emergency resolution to provide immediate relief to impacted residents and businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, all 12 councilors voted in favor of Mayor Miro Weinberger’s COVID-19 emergency resolution.

Weinberger said thousands of people in the city lost their jobs last week and hundreds of businesses are shut down, leaving owners with no idea when they’ll be able to reopen.

The legislation seeks to postpone some tax deadlines and give property taxpayers until August 12 to make their payments without penalty or interest.

It also aims to protect the Queen City’s financial health.

Weinberger said the final quarter of this fiscal year will be the most challenging quarter the city has faced in decades because of delayed tax payments.

He added the city will need to make adjustments in the budget.

The city projects it could lose $5 million from reduced economy activity.

Before Monday’s vote, the city had already taken temporary actions like suspending all utility disconnections for non-payment and not issuing parking tickets for metered and residential parking.

However, people will still be ticketed for illegally parking in a handicapped space or fire lane.