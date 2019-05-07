Burlington City Councilor says to prepare for more construction this summer

When driving through downtown Burlington, construction is almost impossible to miss and we're told more is on the way this summer.

Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon says there are a lot of good things happening in the city and things will probably get worse before they get better.

Shannon says be prepared to see of a lot of digging up the streets this year.

We've already seen construction projects on St. Paul and Maple Street, but the number of streets will only grow as we head into summer, like Pine Street and Flynn Ave to name a few.

"We've made really large investments in our infrastructure, and that involves a lot of digging up the streets and digging up the streets involves a lot of detours and inconvenience for the residents," said Shannon.

She says residents need to be patient with the process and at the end of the day it means they will have waterlines relined, sewers replaces and streets rebuilt.

We reached out to Burlington Public Works to learn more about what's in the works, but they didn't return our calls.