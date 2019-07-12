City Hall Park fight not over yet

The battle over Burlington's City Hall Park isn't over yet.

Opponents tried to stop construction in the park, claiming the renovations would mean more pavement and fewer trees.

Thursday, a judge rejected their request for a preliminary injunction saying the group cannot prove irreparable harm.

Friday, the group of opponents submitted a motion to reconsider with the court. The group claims the judge overlooked a Supreme Court decision that gives citizens the power to seek an injunction to enforce a zoning board decision and says irreparable harm is not needed for its enforcement. The group says the city's zoning permit has expired.

The city closed off the park for construction earlier this week.