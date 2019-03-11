City Market reports another successful year

City Market in Burlington is sticking with a long-standing tradition with presenting its progress to the city council.

It was required to give shoppers access to more than 2,800 of Vermont products while supporting local growers.

City Market reported $48-million in sales during the last fiscal year, and it now has more than 13-thousand members.

General Manager John Tashiro says it's easy to see why the co-op is so successful.

"As a co-op, our mission really is to help strengthen local food systems and help address food insecurity," Tashiro said. "And as you know, food really brings the community together."

City Market says the co-op and customers have donated thousands of dollars to the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf, and its annual Christmas Tree Sale secured more than $10,000 for COTS.