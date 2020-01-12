City Market starting plastic bag ban early

As of July 1st, Vermont law requires business to stop providing single-use plastic bags to their customers.

But City Market is planning to get a head start by eliminating their plastic bags by April 20th, two days before Earth Day.

Leaders at the Co-op say that getting rid of plastic bags before the state ban will give them, and their customers more time to get used to re-usable and paper-only carryout bags.

"We certainly understand that the transition may be difficult for some, but at the same time I think, we would hope that our members and our customers understand the broader impact, said John Tashiro of City Market.

The Co-op says they expect some growing pains with their new policy, but they are hopeful that this change will have a lasting impact on waste production.