City Market, workers union agree on hazard pay

Workers at the two City Markets in Burlington will be getting a little extra in their paycheck because of the coronavirus outbreak.

After three rounds of negotiations with the employees union and management, both sides have come to an agreement on so-called hazard pay.

Under the agreement, workers will get a $120 bonus retroactively from March 15 until May 2, a period of seven weeks.

For an employee who works 40 hours a week, the bonus comes to $840 during that time.

"In this case, we recognized the extraordinary circumstances we are working under. All of our staff are taking a significant risk to their health being designated essential employees here, during this time," said John Tashiro, the general manager at City Market.

City Market employs 330 people between both stores.

Tashiro is calling it an appreciation bonus.