City OKs new parking garage design; legal fees raise cost

The Montpelier City Council has given the green light to a new design for a proposed parking garage but the costs have risen because of the legal battle with opponents of the project.

The new design has level parking decks instead of sloped decks to address some issued raised in the court fight. Voters had approved a $10.5 million bond for the project in 2018.

The council learned Wednesday that the estimated costs have increased to $12 million partially because of legal fees.

