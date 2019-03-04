City approves program to help build secondary units

Vermont's capital city has approved a resolution to seek funding for a program that would help residents build secondary units in their homes.

The Times Argus reports the resolution is aimed at helping alleviate the shortage of available housing in Montpelier.

Tyler Moss, who has worked with the State Housing Authority on similar programs in Brattleboro, says the two-year pilot program would create 10 accessory dwelling units.

He says applicants would be eligible for a $10,000 loan per project, and additional costs would be reimbursed at 50 percent, up to $20,000, once the project is complete.

Community development specialist Kevin Casey says six out of 10 qualifying applicants have to be low moderate income.

Moss says they hope to make the program a statewide effort to meet demand for housing.

