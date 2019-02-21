City council candidates make their case to get elected

Burlington City Council candidates are making their platforms known less than 2 weeks away from elections.

Eleven candidates sat in on a forum the FlynnSpace in Burlington.

The council hopefuls are competing for four open spots.

Richard Deane, Jane Knodell, Joan Shannon are incumbents hoping to keep their seats.

The group got 60 seconds to answer questions about job growth, housing, and transportation with one chance for rebuttal.

"When we are upgrading out housing, we need to be upgrading our infrastructure as well," Candidate for city council Kienan Christianson said. "Because if we are not expanding the sewer lines and the water lines to accommodate the increased use, that's how we end up with sewage in the lake and that's inexcusable."

"The housing market is primarily a private market," candidate Paco DeFrancis said. "It's difficult building multi-family units. You are making it so expensive for these developers to come in and inject more housing supply into the city."

Voters will decide who fills the four spots on Town Meeting Day, March 5th.