City councilor wants Church Street smoking ban enforced by 'self-policing'

A Burlington City Council member says the smoking ban on Church Street Marketplace should not be a priority for police and is best enforced by citizens or "self-policing."

The marketplace smoking ban has been around since 2014. It was controversial then and still remains controversial now.

Following a WCAX report this month on how many smokers ignore the ban, some non-smokers say they want to see more enforcement.

“If it's a law, it should be enforced,” said Heideh Larijani of Burlington.

She says she has been walking on Church Street for years and is frustrated with people ignoring the law. “I look at the cigarette butts everywhere and it makes me very uncomfortable.”

What makes her even more uncomfortable is how City Councilor Joan Shannon wants the smoking ban to be enforced. Shannon says it should be done by citizens or "self-policing."

“You can always politely say, 'Excuse me. you probably didn't know but there is no smoking allowed here,' and point to a sign,” Shannon said.

She says it shouldn't be a priority for police. That's because she says people want their officers focused on other problems, unless things escalate. “If there is a problem and someone refuses to stop smoking and becomes belligerent or something, that's somewhere where the police do have a role, I think,” Shannon said.

Self-policing and citizen enforcement comes with major drawbacks for Larijani. She says in this day and age, you don't know how someone will respond. She rides the bus frequently and says she's confronted smokers at bus stops before. “I have said to the smokers, 'You have to stand across the street.' And I've been told, 'I smoke wherever I want,'” Larijani said.

The attitude for some smokers who wouldn't talk to us on camera was that they forget to put out the cigarette when they get on Church Street.

City Councilor Shannon says she's seen a huge improvement but hopes to add signs in the future as an extra reminder.