City handing out free face masks in Burlington

The city of Burlington is giving away free protective face masks to customers at local grocery stores.

Volunteers handed out masks at City Market Tuesday.

The city has handed out more than 12,000 masks as part of their community mask initiative and they have already handed out free masks at other grocery stores in the local area.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger stopped by Tuesday to help hand out the face masks. He tells us that after supplying masks to city workers and senior homes, the next step was handing out masks at local grocery stores to reach the rest of the community.

"We're going to keep making these available at different locations over the course of the week. We're going to keep doing this as long as it seems like there's need," said Weinberger, D-Burlington."

We are told the city will continue handing out masks at local grocery stores and other locations throughout Burlington. Click here for locations and hours.