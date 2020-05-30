City of Burlington asks returning students asked to quarantine

Students returning to Burlington are being asked to quarantine as part of the city's "Box it in" approach.

The University of Vermont and Champlain College students who left the state during the pandemic will be getting phone calls from city officials starting Monday, June 1st.

The city will be asking them to quarantine.

If students agree, and commit to the city's program, they will receive transition assistance from the city.

Officials say they will check in daily with students.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, says students will be tested on day seven of their quarantine.

"At day seven, the way the Governor's order works is at that point they can go and they can get a test, if they test negative their responsibility to stay in quarantine is released," Weinberger said.

If students test positive they will need to remain in quarantine for the additional week-long period of time.