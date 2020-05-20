City of Burlington may use federal funds to help some pay rent

The City of Burlington received $450,000 from the federal government for coronavirus relief, and the city is planning on using half of the money to help some of Burlingtonian with rent through the pandemic. The other half could be going to business owners.

"The job opportunities are cut down right now and bills, for the most part, aren't," Burlington renter Nick Trace said. "They're still coming at you."

"I think it'd be very beneficial. Not necessarily in my situation but to other renters who are struggling, I think that would be a really good thing to do to help them out," renter Fernando Jimenez said.

CEDO Director Luke McGowan says the city is working to create a renters assistance program using $225,000 of Coronavirus relief funds from the federal government. To get an idea of how to design this program, and how much money to send to each renter a month, the city is evaluating how other cities are approaching rental assistance.

"Normally it gets capped at a certain amount so it would be something like $3,500 bucks cap per household," McGowan said.

But nothing is final just yet. As required by the federal government, the city first needs to get public feedback for 15 days before submitting the proposal to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval. McGowan says they are on track to submit their plan to the federal government by early June. After that, the federal government has 45 days to respond.

Burlington renters say they support any help the city is willing to give.

"I know that so many people in Burlington are renting that I would imagine people need help," renter James Gunger said. "And if that's the case, then yeah, I think it's a good idea."

If you need help immediately and can't wait until then, you can seek rental help through the Champlain Valley Office for Economic Opportunities.

You can call these numbers:

Chittenden County: (802) 863-6248 ext. 4

Addison County: (802) 388-2285

Franklin and Grand Isle Counties: (802) 527-7392