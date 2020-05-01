City of Burlington starts sweeping streets

It's that time of year, where Burlington starts cleaning the streets.

The city is asking residents to keep their cars off of the roadways at night until at least the end of next week.

Street sweepers are working to clear all 95 miles of roadway.

Since their usual protocol calls for one-man teams, their street cleaning operation has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 10 P.M. to 7 A.M. and they expect to be done by May 8th.

This year, the city will not be issuing tickets or towing vehicles.

"We collect over the course of the clean sweep, approximately seven-hundred and fifty cubic yards of material," Department of Public Works Chapin Spencer said.

