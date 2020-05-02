City of Burlington to hand out masks starting Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Starting Monday, everyone who lives in Burlington can get a mask from the city.
(Photo: www.nursetogether.com / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)(MGN)
Mayor Miro Weinberger made that promise in his speech back on April 6th.
The giveaway starts on Monday, and on Tuesday, there are two events per day, one in the morning and one in the evening.
Monday, May 4, 7:00 - 8:00 am: City Market South End
Tuesday, May 5, 7:00 - 8:00 am: Hannafords New North End
Tuesday, May 5, 5:30 - 7:00 pm: City Market South End
Wednesday, May 6, 7:00 - 8:00 am: City Market Downtown
Wednesday, May 6, 4:00 - 5:00 pm: Hannafords New North End
Thursday, May 7, 7:00 - 8:00 am: Market 32
Thursday, May 7, 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm: City Market Downtown
Friday, May 8, 4:00 - 5:00 pm: Market 32