City of Burlington to hand out masks starting Monday

Starting Monday, everyone who lives in Burlington can get a mask from the city.

(Photo: www.nursetogether.com / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)(MGN)

Mayor Miro Weinberger made that promise in his speech back on April 6th.

The giveaway starts on Monday, and on Tuesday, there are two events per day, one in the morning and one in the evening.

Monday, May 4, 7:00 - 8:00 am: City Market South End

Tuesday, May 5, 7:00 - 8:00 am: Hannafords New North End

Tuesday, May 5, 5:30 - 7:00 pm: City Market South End

Wednesday, May 6, 7:00 - 8:00 am: City Market Downtown

Wednesday, May 6, 4:00 - 5:00 pm: Hannafords New North End

Thursday, May 7, 7:00 - 8:00 am: Market 32

Thursday, May 7, 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm: City Market Downtown

Friday, May 8, 4:00 - 5:00 pm: Market 32

Click here to learn more.