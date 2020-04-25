City of Burlington to require employees to wear masks

As more businesses look forward to opening their doors to customers next week, the City of Burlington announced a new face mask policy for those who work directly for the city.

This new policy was revealed Friday by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. The city wants to make sure that all city employees wear a protective mask while on duty.

City workers who've continued their jobs are already wearing masks, Weinberger tells us that it's important for city employees to set an example.

"This week we have developed a face-covering policy and we are providing all city employees with these high-quality cloth masks," Weinberger said. "We'll be coming into more contact in the weeks ahead as things start to re-open, it's really important that the City of Burlington employees be wearing masks. Essentially what it boils down to is that all employees are required to wear the covering over their nose and mouth when on duty and when in the presence of others."

We reached out to multiple city departments to comment on this new face masking policy, that includes the Parks, Recreation & Waterfront, the Department of Public Works, the Burlington Police Department, the Fire Department, and E.M.S. services, and none of them were able to make a representative available for comment, so at this time, we are unsure how the City Departments Burlington are in favor or against this new face masking policy.