City of Burlington to use "box it in plan" for June 1st

"[The University of Vermont] and the state are going to combine forces to make sure that as UVM students come back, they can get tested promptly upon their return," Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said.

It's step one of the 'Box it in' program that the City of Burlington is taking.

The program is designed to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 as students and campus personnel start returning June 1st.

Other measures include tracing positive cases of COVID-19, asking returning students to voluntarily quarantine themselves for two weeks' time, encouraging open communication between the students, their families, the University administration, and city officials.

Continued noise patrols in the campus area will continue to ensure that state guidelines are being followed.

"We're looking if there might be some alternative and additional strategies we can use to partner with the Vermont Department of Health to aid in the contact tracing particularly for members of our university community," UVM Vice President for Operations and Public Safety Gary Derr said.

The city hopes these efforts will be able to limit the impact of new coronavirus cases.