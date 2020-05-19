City of Burlington votes for mandatory masks

All Burlington shoppers are required to wear a face covering in city stores after city council voted in favor of a resolution that mandates mask-wearing.

Council voted 11-1 on Monday to pass the proposal which requires everyone inside a local business to wear a mask, face covering or face shield.

The resolution goes a step further than Governor Phil Scott’s order, which requires all store employees wear a mask, but left it up to shoppers or the store manager on whether customers had to wear one.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says council believes Gov. Scott’s order gives authority to local municipalities to implement a mandatory mask rule.

The order applies to convenience stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, clothing stores, and garden supply shops. It does not apply to restaurants, hotels, bars and offices.

According to the resolution, the order will be in effective until Mayor Weinberger declares an end to the COVID-19 emergency or until council rescinds the order.