City of Newport to seek grant for EV charging station

The city of Newport wants to welcome drivers of electric vehicles with charging stations for them.

The Caledonian Record reports the Newport City Council voted this week to seek a state grant of less than $30,000 with a 10 percent city match to install a two-port EV charging station.

City officials hope the charging station will draw tourists, particularly those from Quebec where the vehicles are more popular.

Mayor Paul Monette says: "This is really more of a public relations to welcome people who have an EV car."

The Level 2 EV charging station would be included on state and other maps that show such stations.

