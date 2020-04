The City of Plattsburgh Common Council voted to cut more than 60 positions.

Forty of those positions were vacant. Twenty of those jobs are filled, and those employees will be losing their jobs temporarily.

The 60 positions included police, parking enforcement officers, city clerks, public works employees, and librarians.

As of Thursday night, we don't have a specific breakdown.

The mayor said City's intention is to bring them back as quickly as the city can.