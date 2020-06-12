City of Plattsburgh looking for new waterfront developer

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh, says he's looking for a developer to build up some waterfront property in the city.

A hotel was planned for the lot, but the project fell through back in 2007 and became a parking lot.

The city's been looking for a new developer for more than a decade, but the land's proximity to the wastewater treatment facility makes it a tough sell.

The mayor says the city has pumped millions of dollars into the facility over the years and hopes that will drive some interest.

"The next stage would be for the common council to empower the city and representatives in the city to begin discussions with that or perhaps there are other individuals to see if there is that letter of interest or that proposal can actually get to the point of being something that the council can subsequently approve," Read said.