The city of Plattsburgh wants to hear from you about a new branding and marketing strategy for downtown.

Officials are looking at adding art and banners as part of the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative program developed under Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Plattsburgh was selected to be one of 10 DRI communities across the state.

The public can provide input at a meeting Thursday at the Ted K Center starting at 6 p.m.