City of Vergennes continues to debate police department's size

The City of Vergennes continues to debate whether or not the city's police department is too large for the community.

We're told the City Council met Tuesday to vote on the budget which includes removing two police officers. No decision was reached at that meeting.

They say they will meet back up again Friday to finish up the vote.

The Vergennes Police Department says they are already short staffed and often have only one officer on duty.

They say that it is unreasonable for an officer to work alone in this type of job where lives can be lost.