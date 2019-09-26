City officials hold public outreach meeting on Champlain Parkway Project

The Burlington Department of Public Works is presenting information at a public outreach meeting Thursday for the Champlain Parkway Project and wants to hear from you.

The project would ideally link Interstate 1-89 to downtown Burlington. The idea began in the 1960's and part of the road was actually built in the 80's.

But it currently sits unused and overgrown because of money issues and a lawsuit.

They're looking to hear from the greater King Street and Maple Street neighborhoods.

The meeting starts with an open house Thursday night at 5:30 and the presentation and forum begin at 6 p.m.