Burlington City Council passes three charter amendments

Members of Burlington City Council voted to put three amendments in front of voters on Town Meeting Day late Monday night.

The ballot questions have been months in the making. Here's what they include:

The City Council is proposing tweaking the Downtown Improvement District, providing the downtown more services like street cleaning and safety options.

Next, the City Council wants to do away with the Business Personal Property tax, one many business owners consider antiquated.

And finally, many want to streamline the city's complex permit system.

All of these amendments passed and will be on the ballot.