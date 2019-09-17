City removing homemade crosswalk in Burlington neighborhood

A homemade crosswalk residents put in their Burlington neighborhood is being removed.

Residents of the Five Sisters neighborhood in Burlington's South End said they asked the city for years to put in a crosswalk to keep their kids safe-- to no avail.

So Sunday, neighbors drew their own crosswalk using a cardboard stencil and marking paint, connecting Locust Terrace and Calahan Park.

But Tuesday morning, crews from the Department of Public Works were out removing the homemade crosswalk.

In a statement, Robert Goulding, a spokesman for Burlington Public Works, said pedestrian safety is the department's highest priority, but the crosswalk was unauthorized and had to be removed, saying, "The crosswalk has not undergone the proper planning or design work to ensure safe sight lines & lighting and to ensure ADA accessibility."

Goulding also pointed out that after proper engineering and design work, the department plans to install "significant upgrades to pedestrian safety one block north of this intersection (at Locust & Charlotte) and two blocks north of this intersection (at Locust and Caroline)."

Residents also posted a petition near the site, encouraging neighbors to contact the Department of Public Works to demand a permanent crosswalk.