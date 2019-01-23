CityPlace construction: What's the hold up?

What's being done about the giant hole in downtown Burlington?

Development at the old mall site stopped, but there's an update on the CityPlace project.

Church Street business owners like Pam Martin are frustrated by the lack of progress where developers hope to build up CityPlace.

"It's been extremely slow," Martin said.

The trend of delays and controversy could be changing. Brookfield Property is 51 percent partner in the CityPlace development, and they say it will be more involved in the day to day operations.

The company is stepping up after many residents and business owners became disappointed with developer Don Sinex.

"I had expected him to be there," said Kurt Wright, R-Burlington City Council. "But I have to take them at their word that the two of them are partners."

Sinex was not at Tuesday night's meeting.

"Definitely did a lot of fighting with everybody," Martin said. "You know, there was a lot of meetings getting through to everybody and then he just kind of disappears."

Some in the city hope a new face at CityPlace will bring results.

"Though it's a hole in the ground right now, it is probably the most developable piece of property in Vermont," Wright said.