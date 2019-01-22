CityPlace developer answers questions behind closed doors

Some Burlington City Council members are losing faith in developer Don Sinex as the CityPlace construction project remains stalled.

Tuesday night, Sinex's partner, Brookfield Property, sent their senior vice president Chase Martin to do damage control. He was supposed to answer questions before the City Council. At times, even the simplest questions were not answered before the public.

A councilor asked who is the managing partner. With a nod to the city attorney, Martin indicated he wanted the question reserved for the executive session of the meeting. Members of the public are not allowed in the room during that time.

Martin later denied doing this. When confronted after the executive session, he answered, "We are the managing member of the partnership of the joint venture. We are taking a more active role in the day-to-day operations in the development."

Developer Don Sinex did not come to the City Council meeting, despite being on the agenda. Martin said he did not know where Sinex was, saying he was out of town.

The city presented information to the City Council about the extra payments it has received from the developers as acts of good faith.

The city said it used $72,000 to give more than 13,000 people free street and garage parking during the holidays. Developers gave another $100,000 for what they're calling building assistance. The city is still deciding how to spend that money.

Brookfield Property said it hopes CityPlace will break ground in the spring.