Civil Air Patrol helping state monitor Vermont forests

The Vermont chapter of the Civil Air Patrol is helping the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation monitor the health of the state's forests.

The flights taken with the small aircraft of the Civil Air Patrol's Vermont Wing in both 2018 and this year enabled the department to survey the entire state and identify areas where forests have been defoliated by forest pests, areas where trees have died and locations where forests have been damaged by weather events.

Vermont Forest Health Specialist Joshua Halman says the 2018 flights found 70,000 acres damaged by forest tent caterpillar, but follow-up flights this year showed the outbreak is coming to an end.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)