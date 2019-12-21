Civil and criminal collections during 2019 fiscal year

The U.S. Attorney's office says the District of Vermont collected more than 1.2 million dollars in civil and criminal actions during fiscal year 2019.

Here's how the numbers break down according to the office of U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan.

$574,416.22 was collected in criminal actions

$654,172.52 was collected in civil actions.

That total comes to $1,228,588.74.

Criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the Department's Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.