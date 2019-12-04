Claims of sexual misconduct, drug use in Vermont prison

There are reports of drug use, the smuggling of illegal items and sexual misconduct among corrections officers at Vermont's only women's prison.

This comes from our media partners at Seven Days who say they turned up credible allegations during their investigation. Their story highlights the alleged illegal habits of some officers and the in-house investigations that went into the claims. Some of the investigations led to various levels of reprimand, but others were found "unsubstantiated," meaning officials could not determine what happened.

Seven Days Reporter Paul Heintz wrote the story. He spoke with our Dom Amato about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz's story in Seven Days.