Claremont building eyed for transitional housing

A 30-bed transitional housing building could be coming to Claremont, New Hampshire. Officials behind the project say it could play a key role in the battle against addiction. Our Adam Sullivan reports.

Nineteen Sullivan Street in Claremont has had many uses over the years, including a newspaper business. And it could, once again, be put to new use. County officials are eying the empty building, which is only a block from downtown, as a possible site for transitional housing for people coping with substance abuse disorder.

"I think it is something that needs to happen within our communities," said Stephen Denis of Claremont. "They certainly are human beings like the rest of us and so they made mistakes and now they probably want to straighten their life out and that is a good way to do it."

"It is the missing link," said Jeff Barrette, a Sullivan County commissioner.

The substance-free building, which would also house parole offices, would have beds for 20 men and 10 women. Some of the tenants would have just been released from jail, others who are simply struggling with sobriety.

"It would be for people in the community who are in recovery, also for people that have gone through our 90-day treatment program as part of their sentencing that need a safe and sober place to live," Barrette said.

Barrette is a strong supporter. He says the $1 million or so needed for the renovation would pay off in the long run. He says statistics show people have a 35 percent-40 percent better chance of staying sober in the long term when they have a sober place to call home.

"We, as a community, need to wrap our head around mental health issues and substance use issues. And it's not those people, it could be any one of us," Barrette said.

"It's an apprehension on behalf of a lot of people," Denis said.

Some people worry that it could bring added crime and drug use to the neighborhood. But Denis is not one of them. He lives right across the street.

"I hope, in essence, that it does come about if they think it is the best place for that location," he said.

A feasibility study is currently underway and the county is also currently exploring grant options to help pay for the project. Officials say a key component of the project is that it has no added cost to taxpayers.