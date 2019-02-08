Claremont man accused of sexually assaulting girl

A New Hampshire man is due in court Friday accused of sexually assaulting with a 16-year-old girl who is related to him.

Bruce Young, 57, of Claremont, faces a special class felony and could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years.

Last month, the girl told a school crisis counselor that she had been sexually assaulted by an adult family member.

The Claremont School District immediately notified police and the Division for Children, Youth and Families.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.