Claremont man arrested for overdose death of woman pregnant with twins

A New Hampshire man faces charges connected with the overdose death of a Lebanon woman pregnant with twins.

Police say Christopher Santolucito, 36, of Claremont was arrested Tuesday for the death of Kacey Grizzaffi, 22, in the bathroom of a convenience store back in February. They say her death was the result of an overdose on heroin and fentanyl. She was pregnant with twins.

Using cell phone records and other surveillance, police linked the sale of the drugs back to Santolucito. He was arrested on charges including sale of drugs with death resulting, and two charges of assault for the stillbirth of fetuses.

Santolucito was being held without bail.

