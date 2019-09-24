Claremont police along with other agencies to crackdown on railroad safety

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) Local law enforcement agencies across the country will be raising awareness on railroad safety Tuesday.
This week is rail safety week and the Claremont Police Department along with more than 600 other agencies will be participating in "Operation Clear Track".
They will be stationed at several railroad crossing location to issue citations or warning to violators and will also pass out rail safety cards Tuesday.
They hope to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and deaths around tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.