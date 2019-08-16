Claremont standoff suspect pleads not guilty to charges

The New Hampshire man accused of firing hundreds of shots during a nine-hour standoff with police on Thursday has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Michael Burns, 55, of Claremont, was arraigned Friday for two separate incidents.

The first involved two simple assault charges and a criminal threatening charge stemming from an incident on Monday.

And Burns faced four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon stemming from that hourslong standoff on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Burns endangered law enforcement and the community by firing a gun through the ceiling, windows and walls of his apartment, and for firing at the SWAT team that was attempting to administer gas in the apartment.

No one was injured.

Burns pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was ordered held without bail.