In New Hampshire, various local races and issues were on the ballot.

And now new spots for sports betting could be on the way for some New Hampshire cities.

A new state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting and lets towns set up in-person spots to gamble.

People in seven Granite State towns and cities including Claremont voted on it Tuesday.

Nearly 800 people there voted for the in-person betting and nearly 550 vote against.