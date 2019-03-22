Claremont woman accused of dealing drugs

Police have arrested a Claremont woman who they say was dealing drugs.

Investigators say Kerri Yaqoob, 28, was dealing heroin, fentanyl, buprenorphine and bath salts in Claremont.

Police say they got tips and complaints about a home on Woonsocket Avenue. They say that's where they found the drugs, a gun and about $2,500 in cash.

We told you about Yaqoob last June when she was arrested for having more than 140 bags of heroin in a car. Police say she was out on bail when they caught her this time.

Now, police are looking for James "J.J." Santaw, 30. He's charged with selling drugs while out on bail for stalking, assault and resisting arrest.

If you know anything about where he is, give Claremont Police a call at 603-542-7010.