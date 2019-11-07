Classes in Colchester teach women how to defend themselves

Local women are better prepared to fight off an attacker.

Colchester Police and Parks and Rec offered classes to help people defend themselves.

It included women of all ages.

Two pretend aggressors and a lead instructor performed their Rape Aggression Defense.

Women who joined the program were put in three different scenarios to fight off the attackers.

"We took it on because it's a great community outreach proactive policing, not responding to one of these women coming up to us and reporting something horrible, we're trying to get the education prior to that happening," Lead instructor from Colchester Police Cpl. Jamie Bressler said.

"I've known people that things like this have happened to.. and they weren't prepared and so I've realized how important it is," Ava Davadallamura said.

Police hope to empower women and teens.