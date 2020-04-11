Claussen's Greenhouse giving away free Easter lilies

Like so many businesses in Vermont - Claussen's Greenhouse in Colchester is experiencing a new normal.

Co-owner Chris Conant is practicing safe social distance with virtual hugs and drop off service.

Claussen's is the state's largest greenhouse business, with half a million square feet of flowers and plants. After Mother's Day, Easter weekend is usually their busiest.

The flowers add color to what has been a dreary time for everyone.

"It's really enlightening to see how many people have been coming in and buying color, color, color," says Conant.

But the white Easter lily is ready for the taking. Literally. This weekend Claussen's is giving away thousands of them at no cost.

"I have to say, 98 percent of our churches cancelled their orders," says Conant.

The coronavirus has made going to Sunday service a no go for this year. Conant is expecting a large crowd for the freebie flowers.

"We have signs already made, stay in your car, social distancing, hopefully they can see they can buy stuff at another time," says Conant.

The lily giveaway will cost the business thousands of dollars. But Conant sees gardening in full bloom once the stay at home order is eased.

