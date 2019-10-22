Claws come out in fight over feral cats

There's a fight over feral cats in Plattsburgh. Complaints of damages and problems surrounding the cats, like urinating on people's properties and preventing pet owners from bringing their animals outside, prompted a new city ordinance. It was aimed at taming the feral population but it really has animal advocates' claws coming out. Our Kelly O'Brien explains.

"It's difficult, I'm not going to deny that it's difficult," said Peter Ensel, a member of the Plattsburgh City Council.

Ensel co-authored the latest law in Plattsburgh regarding the cats that call the city's streets home.

"Ultimately, we have to look after the public and the public's interest," Ensel said.

The new law says anyone feeding or housing cats-- feral or domesticated-- is responsible for any damage those animals cause. Also, all cats must be microchipped once they reach 4 months old. The city is still trying to figure out how to reach that goal.

Those who are against the law say it puts a financial hardship on folks who are just trying to help.

"People who cannot afford to provide the vetting that are required to manage these animals and they've said, 'Hey, we're going to put a further financial burden on you,'" said Rebecca Birdo of the Elmore SPCA.

Animal advocates like the Elmore SPCA say this law wasn't designed around what's best for the animals.

"I can tell you where this originated from. There are a ton of people who don't hate cats but don't want their property ruined. They call us all the time," Birdo said. "They're unsocial, community cats who live quite comfortably in the community in which they live but don't belong to anybody. One could almost argue that these would be considered the municipality's cats."

The city says it's not trying to punish folks who are trying to help but they say the problem does need to be addressed.

"We're looking after the best interest of not only the animal but the constituents of the city of Plattsburgh," Ensel said.

The city will also continue its partnership with services that catch and spay or neuter the animals and then release them back to their colony or put them up for adoption.

Ensel said other issues have surfaced because of the food that's been left out attracting vermin around these properties.

As for fines, the city says if a cat on your property isn't microchipped and is causing a ruckus, the property owner will be issued an appearance ticket.