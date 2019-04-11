Clean water funding fight looms ahead

With a few weeks remaining in the Vermont legislative session, lawmakers are focusing on paying for clean water projects. The House tax writing committee has tough decisions ahead and is beginning to consider some potential new taxes to cover the $8 million needed.

"Starting two or three years ago we've been looking at different sources of funding for water," said House Ways and Means Committee Chairwoman Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais. It's crunch time now and she says a decision will be made before lawmakers adjourn for the year. "I think people in both the House and the Senate have been thinking about this issue for a long time, and I know the governor has as well. So, I'm pretty confident that we'll come up with something at the end."

They'll have to meet a federal demand for a long-term funding source for cleaning up Vermont's waterways. The committee is starting to discuss at least three new sales taxes -- on candy, clothing above $200, and software. Committee members have been brainstorming other ideas, too.

"We're throwing out ideas and talking about various ways we can raise that money," said Rep. Patrick Brennan, R-Colchester. He says each potential tax will have problems, especially taxing candy. "Very confusing when you try to define what a candy bar is, actually. I mean, you wouldn't think so, but it is."

Ancel warns that none of the ideas are proposals yet. "We won't make any decisions and we're not even gonna narrow down our list until we get a bill," she said.

Brennan's town of Colchester has 27 miles of shore on Lake Champlain. He knows finding the funding is important. He would prefer budget cuts to free up money, but knows it's down to raising money now. "I don't like taxes so I haven't heard a good idea. If it effects the public, no," he said. "Hopefully we can come to some conclusion that doesn't hurt the public that much."

The governor's office says the administration plan to use the estate tax didn't require new revenue they remain opposed to raising taxes to meet the federal government's mandate. That means a showdown could be brewing in the closing weeks of the legislative session.