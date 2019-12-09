Climate activists arrested for blocking NH train bridge

A dozen climate activists in New Hampshire were arrested on Sunday trying to block a coal train from reaching a power plant.

The activists set up their protest on a railroad bridge over the Merrimack River in Hooksett.

Police and firefighters worked for six hours to take the protesters into custody.

The group 350 New Hampshire Action says the protest was part of a larger movement to block this particular train across several states, including Massachusetts.

One activist said they want to end the burning of fossil fuels in the region.

"We're here today because the climate crisis is happening right now. It's affecting families in New Hampshire and our elected officials have completely failed to do anything, so we are here. We're no longer going to stand idly by while coal is used in New Hampshire. We're taking a stand and stopping the delivery of coal," said Lila Kohrman-Glaser, a climate activist.

Two protesters who climbed to the top of the bridge were charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

The power plant recently told local media it has drastically decreased carbon emissions, only running a fraction of the amount it used to.