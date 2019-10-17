Climate activists protest at Vermont Statehouse

Climate activists gathered on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier Thursday demanding Vermont lawmakers take action on climate change.

Numerous tents were set up for the "Extinction Rebellion" climate encampment.

This all follows the climate week of action, where we saw protesters take to the streets in Vermont and across the globe.

About 30 protesters urged lawmakers to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2025 and demanded state and local governments across the country work to inform people about climate change.

"We really need to pay attention to our humanity, moving forward, I think there's a real lack of that in the government, and there's a big focus on money and material and all of this building stuff," said Lila Markow, a member of the Youth Action Alliance.

The protesters said their numbers were down because of the cold and rain, but they remained optimistic about the protest.

Statehouse staffers told us the protesters aren't allowed to sleep overnight on the Statehouse lawn.

Protesters said they'll be camped out for about two days, with the protest ending on Saturday. The state has another group that has a permit coming in that day.