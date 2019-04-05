Climate change activists begin a five-day walk for change

Vermont activists Friday started a five-day walk calling for rapid action on climate change.

It's being spearheaded by 350VT. Participants are starting in Middlebury and walk more than 60 miles to the State House in Montpelier.

Organizers say that over the next five days the walkers will highlight the climate consequences of the Vermont Gas pipeline expansion and celebrate examples of climate solutions.

Organizers say they're urging lawmakers to pass bills that ban or limit the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in Vermont.