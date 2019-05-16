Climate protesters disrupt Vermont House session; 3 arrested

Business was moving along per usual Thursday at the Vermont Statehouse when things took an unusual turn.

A group of climate change protesters disrupted lawmakers. So the police asked everyone to leave the room, including reporters.

The House was proceeding on a medical monitoring bill when the protesters started shouting climate slogans and throwing leaflets on the floor.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson gaveled them out of order and asked them to leave. When they didn't, she closed the House chamber and everyone was told to leave, including reporters.

After most of the protesters had left, three people remained and refused to leave.

Johnson then said the media could stay and capture what was happening.

The remaining protesters were arrested and escorted from the chamber by capital police.

Things have now returned to normal.