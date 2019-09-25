Climate protesters target Montpelier lobbying firm MMR

As part of the "Week of Action" that kicked off with Friday's Global Climate Strike, protesters are calling on companies to drop some of their clients.

About two dozen protesters with 350 Vermont gathered outside of the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon calling on local lobbying firm MMR to stop doing business with Vermont Gas, Exxon Mobile and Johnson & Johnson. Protesters say those companies engage in policies which contribute to climate change and the opioid crisis.

"We're asking them to stop being complicit in these systems of oppression and destroying lives. We're asking them to stop putting their profits over the lives of human beings," said Julie Macuga, one of the organizers.

MMR issued a statement in response to the protest that said, in part: "We absolutely support the right to speech and assembly and believe that in this polarized political environment, we must listen to each other, and work together on solutions. MMR remains steadfastly committed to progress over protest.

Disclosure: The MMR firm has represented WCAX-TV at various times over the years, but there is no current or on-going business relationship.

