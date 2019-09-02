Clinton Community College getting a face-lift

Clinton Community College is getting a face-lift.

The former Champlain Hotel is home to loads of Clinton County history. The building, rebuilt in 1911, was once a hot spot for presidents to stay when they came to visit Plattsburgh. It was turned into the community college in 1956.

This year, the college took on a hefty revamp-- they are replacing all 462 windows of the Moore building, adding AC and replacing the stucco. The price tag for the project is about $10.6 million and was paid for by the county and the state.

"It's been probably more than 50 years since anything has been done to the building. Between old windows that let lots of bad air in, it will be more energy-efficient. Between that and doorways, verandas that are falling apart, steps that are more than 100 years old, the building just needed its face-lift in order to preserve it for another 150 years," said Ray Dipasquale, the president of Clinton Community College.

The renovations are not stopping classes from continuing. Crews will work on half of the building this year and have relocated the classes for that half. Next year, they will complete the other half.

They hope to complete the entire project by 2021.