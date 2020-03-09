Clinton Community College looks to kickstart inmate education program

Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh wants back into the prison system. It's looking to offer schooling to county prisons for the first time since 1995 as a way to not only help inmates, but also boost enrollment.

"I think higher education is a chance for opportunity for everyone," said Clinton Community College's John Mockry.

It's been more than two decades since Mockry's classroom was behind the walls at Clinton Correctional Facility. He says he saw first-hand how access to higher education could change inmates lives, while behind bars. "it gives them skills, it helps them get their foot in the door, it opens doors," he said.

Breea Willingham, a researcher at SUNY Plattsburgh, says the poof is in the numbers. A recent report from RAND says inmates who participate in educational programs behind bars are 43 percent less likely to return to prison. "It allows them to, in a sense, escape from the confines of their environment," Willingham said.

Both Willingham and Mockry are working to get higher ed back in Clinton County prisons. Clinton Community College is now in the second phase of applying for the federal "Second Chances Pell Grant" that would fund classes for inmates at the Clinton and Altona prisons.

"College will really be a great benefit," Mockry said.

They say the classes won't be open to everyone. The inmate needs to be eligible for parole in five or less years and they need to maintain good behavior status. Should the funds come thrrough, they would be full-time students, taking a full 15 credit workload. The classes and majors are designed just like the college's programs, offering associates degrees in liberal arts, and business administration.

"It's not just simply like, okay inmates will take one course or two, it has to be a degree program," Mockry said.

Classes likely will be offered at night after the student-inmate finishes their work program.

Mockry says the benefits aren't just for the student-inmates. "We'd like to increase our student enrollment," he said. "All colleges across America, especially community college in rural areas, are having trouble with enrollment."

But Mockry says his passion for the program stems not only the benefits the college would see, but how the inmates could flourish once outside the walls. "Society, as a whole, will have a new citizen that comes out," he said.

"It allows them to see beyond prison and imagine what life would be like after prison," Willingham said.

