Believe it or not, it's already fair season. The Clinton County Fair opens Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, everyone 4-years-old and up gets in for $4. Plus, carnival rides are $1 per ride.

There will be a "Relay for Life Cancer Fundraiser" Tuesday night as well as the first qualifying round of North Country's Got Talent show.

Head to their website for more information.

The fair goes until Sunday.